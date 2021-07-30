Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 259,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,539. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $950.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

