Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0004

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $74.68 million and approximately $192,714.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

