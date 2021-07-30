Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 8,170,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,884. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

