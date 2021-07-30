Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $73.71 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 5.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $73,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,498. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

