Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 3.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $39,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

