Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 92,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 127,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

