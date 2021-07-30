Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 236,143 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Several analysts recently commented on CDZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -0.13.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cadiz by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

