Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

