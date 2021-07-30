California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.22 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Blackbaud worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 129.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

