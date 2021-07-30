California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lemonade worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $903,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -23.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

