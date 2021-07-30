California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,253 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

