Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

