Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.170-$5.370 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

CPT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $149.39. 702,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,103. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

