Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 50,000 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.37 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

