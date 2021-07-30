Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 target price on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

