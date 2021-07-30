Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $263,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $381.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $383.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

