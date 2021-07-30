Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of United Community Banks worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

