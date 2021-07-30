Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.58 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 268.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masco by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

