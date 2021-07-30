Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in National Health Investors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

