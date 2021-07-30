Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,311 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 234,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 877,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $216.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,983. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

