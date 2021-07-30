Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 53,369 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,369 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RingCentral by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $264.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.72. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

