Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.43 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of WNS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

WNS opened at $82.15 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.