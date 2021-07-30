Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

