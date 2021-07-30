Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.24, with a volume of 809848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.95.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.19.
In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
