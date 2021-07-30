Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.22

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.22 and last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 42910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.01.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.