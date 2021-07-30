Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

