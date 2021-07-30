Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM opened at $430.75 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.