Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PYPD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

