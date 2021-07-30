Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price to $7.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.