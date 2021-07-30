Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

