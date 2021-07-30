Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

