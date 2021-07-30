Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CPRI traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $55.58. 234,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.