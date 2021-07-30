Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $50.05

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.05, but opened at $54.88. Capri shares last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 20,351 shares changing hands.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -132.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

