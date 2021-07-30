CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,632,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

