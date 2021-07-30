CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $47.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

