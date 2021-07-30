Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,484.20 ($19.39). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,444.80 ($18.88), with a volume of 880,714 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37. The company has a market capitalization of £16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,104.04.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

