CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,607 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.80% of CarParts.com worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 790.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of -258.57 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

