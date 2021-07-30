Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,489,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

