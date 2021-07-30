Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,418. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 169,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

