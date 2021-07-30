Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. Carter’s reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

NYSE CRI opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.20. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

