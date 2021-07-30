Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

NYSE CRI opened at $98.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

