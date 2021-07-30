Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.58. Casa Systems shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 2,471 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $630.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.