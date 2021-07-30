Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.58. Casa Systems shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 2,471 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The firm has a market cap of $630.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64.
In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
