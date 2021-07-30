Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

