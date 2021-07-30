Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.