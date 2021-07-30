Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $103.35

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.35, but opened at $97.70. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 53,580 shares.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

