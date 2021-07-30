Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $103.35

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.35, but opened at $97.70. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 53,580 shares.
SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
