CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 238,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

