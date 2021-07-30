Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,845 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2,919.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 207,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

