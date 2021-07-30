CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,785. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

