CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $103.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 422,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.