CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

